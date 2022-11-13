Country house

Gleneagles Peace Hostel

74 Medan Lim Cheng Teik, 10250 George Town, Malaysia Good location - show map

Located 650 yards from Northam Beach in George Town, Gleneagles Peace Hostel provides accommodation with air conditioning and free WiFi.

Some units include a dining area and/or a balcony.

Penang Times Square is 1.7 miles from the country house, while Rainbow Skywalk at Komtar is 2 miles away. The nearest airport is Penang International Airport, 9.9 miles from Gleneagles Peace Hostel.

Gleneagles Peace Hostel has been welcoming Booking.com guests since 13 Nov 2022.

Distance in property description is calculated using © OpenStreetMap

Most popular facilities
Free WiFi
Free parking
Family rooms
Non-smoking rooms

Property questions and answers
Browse questions from guests for anything extra you want to know about the property
The property usually replies within a few days
  • is this 24 hrs hotel?
    HI, our check in time is from 3pm to 12am. tq
    Answered on 31 December 2022
  • Do u have private toilets?
    Hi, family room with private toilet. tq
    Answered on 25 December 2022
  • hi, what time for check in and out? have front desk counter to check in and check out?
    Good Day, you can check in anytime after 3pm as we applied self-check-in method. tq
    Answered on 25 December 2022
  • hello, I will be arriving at 11pm night is it possible to check in during that time. 15 December.
    Good Day, you can check in anytime after 3pm as we applied self-check-in method. tq
    Answered on 25 December 2022
  • Can check in at midnight?
    Good Day, you can check in anytime after 3pm as we applied self-check-in method. tq
    Answered on 25 December 2022
Bathroom
  • Toilet paper
  • Toilet
  • Shower
Bedroom
  • Wardrobe or closet
Kitchen
  • Shared kitchen
  • Dining table
  • Refrigerator
Room Amenities
  • Drying rack for clothing
  • Clothes rack
Internet
WiFi is available in all areas and is free of charge.
Parking
Free public parking is possible at a location nearby (reservation is not needed).
    Services
    • Currency exchange
    • Express check-in/check-out
    Safety & security
    • Key access
    General
    • Air conditioning
    • Non-smoking throughout
    • Heating
    • Soundproofing
    • Soundproof rooms
    • Family rooms
    • Non-smoking rooms
    Languages spoken
    • English
    • Malay
    • Chinese
    Sustainable initiatives
    House rules

    Gleneagles Peace Hostel takes special requests - add in the next step!

    Check-in

    15:00 - 00:00

    Check-out

    00:00 - 11:00

     

    Cancellation/
    prepayment

    Cancellation and prepayment policies vary according to accommodation type. Please enter the dates of your stay and check the conditions of your required room.

    Refundable damage deposit

    A damage deposit of MYR 50 is required on arrival. That's about 8.93GBP. This will be collected as a cash payment. You should be reimbursed on check-out. Your deposit will be refunded in full in cash, subject to an inspection of the property.

    Children and beds

    Child policies

    Children of any age are welcome.

    To see correct prices and occupancy information, please add the number of children in your group and their ages to your search.

    Cot and extra bed policies

    Cots and extra beds are not available at this property.

    No age restriction

    There is no age requirement for check-in

    Smoking

    Smoking is not allowed.

    Parties

    Parties/events are not allowed

    Pets

    Pets are not allowed.

    The fine print

    This property will not accommodate hen, stag or similar parties.

    A damage deposit of MYR 50 is required on arrival. That's about 8.93GBP. This will be collected as a cash payment. You should be reimbursed on check-out. Your deposit will be refunded in full in cash, subject to an inspection of the property.

    FAQs about Gleneagles Peace Hostel

    • Check-in at Gleneagles Peace Hostel is from 15:00, and check-out is until 11:00.

    • Gleneagles Peace Hostel is 1.1 miles from the centre of George Town.

    • Yes, Gleneagles Peace Hostel is popular with guests booking family stays.

    • Gleneagles Peace Hostel offers the following activities / services (charges may apply):

      • The prices at Gleneagles Peace Hostel may vary depending on your stay (e.g. dates you select, hotel's policy etc.). See the prices by entering your dates.