25/17-20 T.Sathanee T.Tabtieng A.Muang, 92000 Trang, Thailand – Excellent location - show map
Excellent location — rated 9.0/10! (score from 109 reviews)
Located only 150 yards from Trang Railway Station, My Friends Hotel offers air-conditioned rooms fitted with Thai-style wooden furnishings. Free WiFi access and free parking are both available at the hotel.
The rooms come with a cable TV, a refrigerator and a seating area. Shower facilities and free toiletries are included in the private bathroom.
At My Friends Hotel guests can find assistance from the 24-hour front desk. Refreshments and snacks can be purchased at the on-site mini market. Services such as luggage storage, shuttle services and airport shuttle transfers can all be arranged upon request.
The hotel is a short drive from many local restaurants serving an array of Thai dishes. Convenience stores are also located nearby.
My Friends Hotel is 800 yards from Trang Clock Tower, 500 yards from Trang Municipal Food Market and 1.2 miles from Siriban Shopping Center. Trang Airport is located 5 miles away.
Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 8.8 for a two-person trip.
- Hi, if we book family deluxe with balcony for 1 night…..can we cook for our baby at balcony? We will us our electric stove so no fire involve. ThanksHello Sorry , The hotel not allow cooking inside or outside the room's at balcony.Answered on 27 August 2022
- Terrace
- Garden
- Electric kettle
- Shuttle serviceAdditional charge
- Daily housekeeping
- Luggage storage
- Airport shuttleAdditional charge
- 24-hour front desk
- Minimarket on site
- Designated smoking area
- Air conditioning
- Family rooms
- Non-smoking rooms
- English
- Thai
Check-in
14:00 - 23:30
Check-out
12:00 - 12:30
Cancellation/
prepayment
Cancellation and prepayment policies vary according to accommodation type. Please enter the dates of your stay and check the conditions of your required room.
Children and beds
Child policies
Children of any age are welcome.
To see correct prices and occupancy information, please add the number of children in your group and their ages to your search.
Cot and extra bed policies
Cots and extra beds are not available at this property.
No age restriction
There is no age requirement for check-in
Pets
Pets are not allowed.
My Friends Hotel accepts these cards and reserves the right to temporarily hold an amount prior to arrival.
FAQs about My Friends Hotel
-
Yes, My Friends Hotel is popular with guests booking family stays.
-
My Friends Hotel is 0.7 miles from the centre of Trang.
-
My Friends Hotel offers the following activities / services (charges may apply):
-
Check-in at My Friends Hotel is from 14:00, and check-out is until 12:30.
-
The prices at My Friends Hotel may vary depending on your stay (e.g. dates you select, hotel's policy etc.). See the prices by entering your dates.
-
Room options at My Friends Hotel include:
- Double
- Twin
- Triple
- Family