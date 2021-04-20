Hotel
My Friends Hotel

25/17-20 T.Sathanee T.Tabtieng A.Muang, 92000 Trang, Thailand Excellent location - show map

Excellent location — rated 9.0/10! (score from 109 reviews)

8.2
Very good
109 reviews

- location, close to the station and 15 min from the airport - comfortable and clean room - A/C

Noemie France

Super location, very central but quiet. Clean, comfortable room was easily big enough for two people's luggage.

David Germany

The location of the Hotel was great, with it being a relatively short walk to everywhere we wanted to go. The staff were very friendly and helpful, helping us book a city tour by tuk tuk and a transfer to Koh Mook. Overall, the accommodation was great value for money and we were very happy with our stay.

Simon New Zealand

Very good value for money. Close to the train station. Working fridge. Room was clean. Not noisy.

Tammy Norway

good basic room nice communal area at front of hotel

Daniel Australia

Really close to the trainstation but not right in the busy street. Very helpful staff en nice basic rooms.

Anne Netherlands

Receptionists were friendly and helpful and rooms are clean and decent. the bedsheets were so smooth and comfortable for good night sleep. Only downside is that it has no lift but it wasn’t an issue for us

Jessica Singapore

we stayed only one night before heading to Koh Lipe but the hotel has a good location and is quiet at night. Staff was friendly. Near to the hotel there is a travel agency with good offerts

Michał Poland

Looked exactly as the pictures showed on booking.com which is often not the case. The whole hotel was very clean, professionally run, nicely decorated and on a great location. Wifi excellent, I was able to work online.

Kayleigh United Kingdom

Hôtel très agréable bien situé à côté de la gare des trains. Terrasse agréable devant l'hôtel. Chambre propre et bien équipée, bonne wifi. Personnel efficace et agréable. Service de taxi et tuktuk. Très bien pour une nuit.

Tongs11 France
8.2
Very good
109 reviews
    Translating... - Show original Show translation
  • Staff9.2
  • Facilities7.9
  • Cleanliness8.6
  • Comfort8.5
  • Value for money8.9
  • Location9.0
  • Free WiFi8.3

Located only 150 yards from Trang Railway Station, My Friends Hotel offers air-conditioned rooms fitted with Thai-style wooden furnishings. Free WiFi access and free parking are both available at the hotel.

The rooms come with a cable TV, a refrigerator and a seating area. Shower facilities and free toiletries are included in the private bathroom.

At My Friends Hotel guests can find assistance from the 24-hour front desk. Refreshments and snacks can be purchased at the on-site mini market. Services such as luggage storage, shuttle services and airport shuttle transfers can all be arranged upon request.

The hotel is a short drive from many local restaurants serving an array of Thai dishes. Convenience stores are also located nearby.

My Friends Hotel is 800 yards from Trang Clock Tower, 500 yards from Trang Municipal Food Market and 1.2 miles from Siriban Shopping Center. Trang Airport is located 5 miles away.

Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 8.8 for a two-person trip.

My Friends Hotel has been welcoming Booking.com guests since 20 Jan 2015.

Most popular facilities
Free WiFi
Free parking
Airport shuttle
Family rooms

Top location: Highly rated by recent guests (9.0)

Free parking available at the hotel

Staff
9.2
Facilities
7.9
Cleanliness
8.6
Comfort
8.5
Value for money
8.9
Location
9.0
Free WiFi
8.3
  • Hi, if we book family deluxe with balcony for 1 night…..can we cook for our baby at balcony? We will us our electric stove so no fire involve. Thanks
    Hello Sorry , The hotel not allow cooking inside or outside the room's at balcony.
    Answered on 27 August 2022
Facilities of My Friends Hotel
Free WiFi
Free parking
Airport shuttle
Family rooms
Outdoors
  • Terrace
  • Garden
Kitchen
  • Electric kettle
Internet
WiFi is available in all areas and is free of charge.
Parking
Free public parking is possible on site (reservation is not needed).
    • Shuttle service
      Additional charge
    • Daily housekeeping
    • Luggage storage
    • Airport shuttle
      Additional charge
    • 24-hour front desk
    • Minimarket on site
    • Designated smoking area
    • Air conditioning
    • Family rooms
    • Non-smoking rooms
    • English
    • Thai

    My Friends Hotel takes special requests - add in the next step!

    Check-in

    14:00 - 23:30

    Check-out

    12:00 - 12:30

    Cancellation and prepayment policies vary according to accommodation type. Please enter the dates of your stay and check the conditions of your required room.

    Children of any age are welcome.

    To see correct prices and occupancy information, please add the number of children in your group and their ages to your search.

    Cots and extra beds are not available at this property.

    There is no age requirement for check-in

    Pets are not allowed.

    • Yes, My Friends Hotel is popular with guests booking family stays.

    • My Friends Hotel is 0.7 miles from the centre of Trang.

    • My Friends Hotel offers the following activities / services (charges may apply):

      • Check-in at My Friends Hotel is from 14:00, and check-out is until 12:30.

      • The prices at My Friends Hotel may vary depending on your stay (e.g. dates you select, hotel's policy etc.). See the prices by entering your dates.

      • Room options at My Friends Hotel include:

        • Double
        • Twin
        • Triple
        • Family