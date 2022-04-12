Hostel
Airport shuttle

Coc Coc Hostel

22 Tran Quang Khai, Da Lat, Vietnam Great location - show map

8.6
Fabulous
29 reviews

Rất tuyệt vời, gia đình chú chủ nhà rất chu đáo thân thiện, ks nhỏ sạch sẽ yên tĩnh, sẽ quay lại nhiều lần nữa

Nguyen Vietnam

Địa điểm gần, thuận tiện cho việc đi lại. Chủ nhà cực kì dễ thương, thân thiện. Phòng gọn gàng, sạch

Hiếu Vietnam

gần nơi bán những món ăn ngon, dân cư đông đúc, đi ra nhiều nơi

Châu Vietnam

phòng rẻ nhưng rất rộng và sạch sẽ, ông chủ rất thân thiện, vì chủ thường k hay trực quầy lễ tân nên cứ cảm thấy như đang ở nhà mình z ^^. chỉ có điểm trừ là phòng cách âm k tốt lắm. Nhưng vì phòng tốt và chủ thân thiện nên nếu có quay lại đà lạt thì vẫn sẽ ở đây.

Nhi Vietnam

Chỗ nghỉ yên tĩnh, phòng gọn gàng sạch sẽ rất thoải mái 😊

Hiền Vietnam
Categories:

  • Staff9.4
  • Facilities8.4
  • Cleanliness9.1
  • Comfort8.7
  • Value for money8.8
  • Location8.3
  • Free WiFi8.8
Situated in Da Lat, Coc Coc Hostel has a garden, shared lounge, terrace, and free WiFi throughout the property. The property is around 1.2 miles from Dalat Palace Golf Club, 1.6 miles from Dalat Flower Gardens and 2.7 miles from Xuan Huong Lake. The accommodation features room service, a 24-hour front desk and organising tours for guests.

The shared bathroom is fitted with a shower, a hairdryer and slippers.

Yersin Park Da Lat is 2.7 miles from the hostel, while Lam Vien Square is 2.8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Lien Khuong, 19.3 miles from Coc Coc Hostel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 8.5 for a two-person trip.

Coc Coc Hostel has been welcoming Booking.com guests since 16 Oct 2016.

Most popular facilities
Free WiFi
Free parking
Family rooms
Airport shuttle
Non-smoking rooms
24-hour front desk
Garden
Room service
Terrace

Top location: Highly rated by recent guests (8.3)

FREE parking!

Guest reviews
Property questions and answers
Browse questions from guests for anything extra you want to know about the property
The property usually replies within a few days
  • Do you have planned events or activities?
    no thanks
    Answered on 14 November 2019
  • Is it quiet at night?
    yes, my hostel is very quiet at night
    Answered on 14 November 2019
  • Do you offer luggage storage?
    yes we do
    Answered on 14 November 2019
  • Are sheets and towels included?
    yes it is included
    Answered on 14 November 2019
Facilities of Coc Coc Hostel
Bathroom
  • Toilet paper
  • Towels
  • Slippers
  • Toilet
  • Hairdryer
  • Shower
Outdoors
  • Terrace
  • Garden
Activities
  • Bicycle rental
    Additional charge
  • Tour or class about local culture
    Additional charge
  • Hiking
  • Golf course (within 3 km)
    Additional charge
  • Tennis court
    Additional charge
Food & Drink
  • Snack bar
Internet
WiFi is available in all areas and is free of charge.
Parking
Free public parking is possible at a location nearby (reservation is not needed).
    Reception services
    • Lockers
    • Luggage storage
    • Tour desk
    • 24-hour front desk
    Cleaning services
    • Daily housekeeping
      Additional charge
    • Ironing service
      Additional charge
    • Dry cleaning
      Additional charge
    • Laundry
      Additional charge
    Business facilities
    • Fax/photocopying
      Additional charge
    General
    • Shuttle service
      Additional charge
    • Grocery deliveries
      Additional charge
    • Shared lounge/TV area
    • Designated smoking area
    • Car hire
    • Soundproof rooms
    • Family rooms
    • Airport shuttle
      Additional charge
    • Non-smoking rooms
    • Room service
    Languages spoken
    • English

    House rules

    Coc Coc Hostel takes special requests - add in the next step!

    Check-in

    13:00 - 17:00

    Check-out

    05:00 - 12:00

     

    Cancellation/
    prepayment

    Cancellation and prepayment policies vary according to accommodation type. Please enter the dates of your stay and check the conditions of your required room.

    Children and beds

    Child policies

    Children of any age are welcome.

    Children aged 8 years and above are considered adults at this property.

    To see correct prices and occupancy information, please add the number of children in your group and their ages to your search.

    Cot and extra bed policies

    Cots and extra beds are not available at this property.

    No age restriction

    There is no age requirement for check-in

    Pets

    Pets are not allowed.

    Cash only

    This property only accepts cash payments.

    The fine print

    FAQs about Coc Coc Hostel

    • Coc Coc Hostel offers the following activities / services (charges may apply):

      • Hiking
      • Tennis court
      • Golf course (within 3 km)
      • Bicycle rental
      • Tour or class about local culture

    • The prices at Coc Coc Hostel may vary depending on your stay (e.g. dates you select, hotel's policy etc.). See the prices by entering your dates.

    • Check-in at Coc Coc Hostel is from 13:00, and check-out is until 12:00.

    • Coc Coc Hostel is 1.7 miles from the centre of Da Lat.