Hostel

Saigon Cozy House & coffee

nguyễn thái bình 165/72, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Excellent location - show map

Excellent location — rated 9.4/10! (score from 267 reviews)

8.9
Fabulous
267 reviews

This hostel was exceptional value for money. A great location, and the rooms were basic yet comfortable. I felt very safe here. What really stood out about this hostel were the staff! The staff here have been the most accommodating of any hostel I have stayed in. Kim gave us excellent advice on the tours we should choose (she was right!) and how to save money on transport. This was deeply appreciated as we were first-timers in Ho Chi Minh. Kim even took our clothes to clean and dry when we had got caught in a very bad rainstorm! The staff all made us feel very comfortable throughout our stay. This is a real credit to them, as I find it rare to feel so at home when only spending a few days in such a big city. THANK YOU! I will certainly come again and recommend highly.

Katie Cambodia

super super clean and good location. basic but great value for money. (also the coffee downstairs is cheap and very tasty)

Sophie United Kingdom

great value for money! The owners/staff are also very lovely people and genuinely accommodating ! recommend

Zacharie France

Great place and the staff was very helpful, thank you!

Adrian Poland

Staff is friendly and welcoming, the dorms are big with comfy bed and nice air-conditioning, very good position! Definitely recommend

Ava Italy

I've been very comfortable in this hostel, it is very well located and the lady at the reception is an angel.

Vittorio Italy

The hostel is located in the center of the city so you can easily reach all other location in less than 30’. The owner is nice and friendly, made me feel home. The rooms are cleaned and Wi-Fi it’s very powerful. I definitely recommend this place to all travelers who’s looking for a cheap accommodation in the heart of Saigon

Mirco United Arab Emirates

Bed lights & sockets, plenty of hooks in bathroom, only 4 floors with a dorm on each so not too many stairs. Kim & Jon so friendly and helpful, she even gave me a lift to the bus when I was leaving! 😊

Beryl United Kingdom

Hey, it's a great hostel with a local family. The owner is really helpful and hardworking. The hostel is clean, has great Wi-Fi, decent common room, possiblity to buy drink or water, read some books about Vietnam. The neighbourhood is a failry quiet street in a very loud city of Saigon. There are a few coffee places to enjoy around, for work I recommend the Coffee House. It's a great place to stop before going for a Mekong Delta trip - the hostel organizes tours. You can also do a private, less touristy tour I did - I recommend a private guy Sunny - you can find him on TripAdvisor - Can Tho sightseeing with Sunny or Intagram - cantholocaltourguide :)

Ewelina Poland

Great location, walking distance to most of the tourist attractions, about 10 mins can walk to the main walking street, worry-free to party until super late night. All the staff were friendly, especially the lady staff, she speaks fluent English and recommended some good restaurants to me, even assisted me to book a half day tour. Room were clean and neat. Last but not least, I met some cool people in the hostel during my stay.

Oxbert Malaysia
  • Staff 9.6
  • Facilities8.5
  • Cleanliness8.9
  • Comfort8.7
  • Value for money 9.2
  • Location 9.4
High score for Ho Chi Minh City
High score for Ho Chi Minh City
Located in Ho Chi Minh City within 450 yards of Fine Arts Museum and less than 0.6 miles of Takashimaya Vietnam, Saigon Cozy House & coffee provides rooms with free WiFi. The property is around 0.9 miles from Ho Chi Minh City Museum, 1.1 miles from Ho Chi Minh City Hall and 0.9 miles from Union Square Saigon Shopping Mall. Reunification Palace is 1.2 miles away and Saigon Opera House is 1 miles from the hostel.

Featuring a private bathroom, certain rooms at the hostel also provide guests with a patio.

Popular points of interest near Saigon Cozy House & coffee include Ben Thanh Street Food Market, Nha Rong Wharf and Tao Dan Park. The nearest airport is Tan Son Nhat International Airport, 4.3 miles from the accommodation.

This is our guests' favourite part of Ho Chi Minh City, according to independent reviews.

Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 9.7 for a two-person trip.

Saigon Cozy House & coffee has been welcoming Booking.com guests since 4 Aug 2022.

Distance in property description is calculated using © OpenStreetMap

Most popular facilities
Free WiFi
Parking

Situated in the best rated area in Ho Chi Minh City, this property has an excellent location score of 9.4

Guest reviews
Facilities of Saigon Cozy House & coffee
Great facilities! Review score, 8.5
Most popular facilities
Free WiFi
Parking
Bathroom
  • Private bathroom
Internet
WiFi is available in the rooms and is free of charge.
Parking
Public parking is possible at a location nearby (reservation is not needed) and costs VND 10 per day.
    Languages spoken
    • English
    • Vietnamese

    House rules

    Saigon Cozy House & coffee takes special requests - add in the next step!

    Check-in

    13:00 - 00:00

    Check-out

    01:00 - 11:00

     

    Cancellation/
    prepayment

    Cancellation and prepayment policies vary according to accommodation type. Please enter the dates of your stay and check the conditions of your required room.

    Children and beds

    Child policies

    Children are not allowed.

    Cot and extra bed policies

    Cots and extra beds are not available at this property.

    Age restriction

    The minimum age for check-in is 18

    Pets

    Pets are not allowed.

    The fine print

