Saigon Cozy House & coffee
nguyễn thái bình 165/72, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Excellent location - show map
Excellent location — rated 9.4/10! (score from 267 reviews)
Real guests • Real stays • Real opinions
How guest reviews work
Each review score is between 1-10. To get the overall score that you see, we add up all the review scores we’ve received and divide that total by the number of review scores we’ve received. In addition, guests can give separate ‘subscores’ in crucial areas, such as location, cleanliness, staff, comfort, facilities, value for money and free Wi-Fi. Note that guests submit their subscores and their overall scores independently, so there’s no direct link between them.
You can review an Accommodation that you booked through our Platform if you stayed there or if you arrived at the property but didn’t actually stay there. To edit a review you’ve already submitted, please contact our Customer Service team.
We have people and automated systems that specialise in detecting fake reviews submitted to our Platform. If we find any, we delete them and, if necessary, take action against whoever is responsible.
Anyone else who spots something suspicious can always report it to our Customer Service team, so our Fraud team can investigate.
Ideally, we would publish every review we receive, whether positive or negative. However, we won’t display any review that includes or refers to (among other things):
- Politically sensitive comments
- Promotional content
- Illegal activities
- Personal or sensitive information (e.g. emails, phone numbers or credit card info)
- Swear words, sexual references, hate speech, discriminatory remarks, threats, or references to violence
- Spam and fake content
- Animal cruelty
- Impersonation (e.g. if the writer is claiming to be someone else)
- Any violation of our review guidelines.
To make sure reviews are relevant, we may only accept reviews that are submitted within 3 months of checking out, and we may stop showing reviews once they’re 36 months old – or if the Accommodation has a change of ownership.
An Accommodation may choose to reply to a review.
When you see multiple reviews, the most recent ones will be at the top, subject to a few other factors (what language a review is in, whether it’s just a rating or contains comments as well, etc.). If you like, you can sort and/or filter them (by time of year, review score, etc.).
We sometimes show external review scores from other well-known travel websites. We make it clear when we’ve done this.
Guidelines and standards for Reviews
These guidelines and standards aim to keep the content on Booking.com relevant and family-friendly without limiting expression of strong opinions. They are also applicable regardless of the sentiment of the comment.
Contributions should be travel related. The most helpful contributions are detailed and help others make better decisions. Please don’t include personal, political, ethical, or religious commentary. Promotional content will be removed and issues concerning Booking.com’s services should be routed to our Customer Service or Accommodation Service teams.
Contributions should be appropriate for a global audience. Please avoid using profanity or attempts to approximate profanity with creative spelling, in any language. Comments and media that include 'hate speech', discriminatory remarks, threats, sexually explicit remarks, violence, and the promotion of illegal activity are not permitted.
All content should be genuine and unique to the guest. Reviews are most valuable when they are original and unbiased. Your contribution should be yours. Booking.com property partners should not post on behalf of guests or offer incentives in exchange for reviews. Attempts to bring down the rating of a competitor by submitting a negative review will not be tolerated.
Respect the privacy of others. Booking.com will make an effort to obscure email addresses, telephone numbers, website addresses, social media accounts, and similar details.
The opinions expressed in contributions are those of Booking.com customers and properties and not of Booking.com. Booking.com does not accept responsibility or liability for any reviews or responses. Booking.com is a distributor (without any obligation to verify) and not a publisher of these comments and responses.
By default, reviews are sorted based on the date of the review and on additional criteria to display the most relevant reviews, including but not limited to: your language, reviews with text, and non-anonymous reviews. Additional sorting options may be available (by type of traveller, by score, etc.).
Translations disclaimer
This service may contain translations powered by Google. Google disclaims all warranties related to the translations, express or implied, including any warranties of accuracy, reliability, and any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement.
Want to write a review?
If you stayed at this property through Booking.com you can write a review.
There was a problem loading the reviews.
Try again
You're eligible for a Genius discount at Saigon Cozy House & coffee! To save at this property, all you have to do is sign in.Located in Ho Chi Minh City within 450 yards of Fine Arts Museum and less than 0.6 miles of Takashimaya Vietnam, Saigon Cozy House & coffee provides rooms with free WiFi. The property is around 0.9 miles from Ho Chi Minh City Museum, 1.1 miles from Ho Chi Minh City Hall and 0.9 miles from Union Square Saigon Shopping Mall. Reunification Palace is 1.2 miles away and Saigon Opera House is 1 miles from the hostel.
Featuring a private bathroom, certain rooms at the hostel also provide guests with a patio.
Popular points of interest near Saigon Cozy House & coffee include Ben Thanh Street Food Market, Nha Rong Wharf and Tao Dan Park. The nearest airport is Tan Son Nhat International Airport, 4.3 miles from the accommodation.
This is our guests' favourite part of Ho Chi Minh City, according to independent reviews.
Couples particularly like the location — they rated it 9.7 for a two-person trip.
Distance in property description is calculated using © OpenStreetMap
Availability
Select dates to see this property's availability and prices
- Hi! I will be coming in at around 1am on Oct 10. Can you still accommodate me to check-in?hello, and wellcome to hostelAnswered on 8 February 2023
- Private bathroom
- English
- Vietnamese
Check-in
13:00 - 00:00
Check-out
01:00 - 11:00
Cancellation/
prepayment
Cancellation and prepayment policies vary according to accommodation type. Please enter the dates of your stay and check the conditions of your required room.
Children and beds
Child policies
Children are not allowed.
Cot and extra bed policies
Cots and extra beds are not available at this property.
Age restriction
The minimum age for check-in is 18
Pets
Pets are not allowed.
Bankcard Saigon Cozy House & coffee accepts these cards and reserves the right to temporarily hold an amount prior to arrival.
FAQs about Saigon Cozy House & coffee
-
Check-in at Saigon Cozy House & coffee is from 13:00, and check-out is until 11:00.
-
Saigon Cozy House & coffee is 550 yards from the centre of Ho Chi Minh City.
-
The prices at Saigon Cozy House & coffee may vary depending on your stay (e.g. dates you select, hotel's policy etc.). See the prices by entering your dates.
-
Saigon Cozy House & coffee offers the following activities / services (charges may apply):